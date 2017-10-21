South Toledo home catches fire twice

A south Toledo home went up in flames twice early Saturday morning.

The first fire started just before 2:30 a.m.on Prouty Avenue. The second fire started around 6 a.m. but in a different area of the home.

Fire crews said they found multiple fires throughout the house. There are no reported injuries or other homes damaged.

Neighbors said the house is owned is often vacant.

Crews believe these fires were intentional and are being ruled as arson. The fires remain under investigation

