Week 9 Finals

Napoleon 7

Anthony Wayne 42

Tinora 34

Antwerp 0

Evergreen 0

Archbold 30

Belleville 27

Bedford 24

Sandusky 49

Bellevue 35

Southview 17

Bowling Green 41

Gibsonburg 63

Cardinal Stritch 12

Findlay 0

Central Catholic 35

Norwalk 7

Clyde 24

Ayersville 16

Clyde 24

Montpelier 28

Edon 42

Rossford 55

Fostoria 27

Clay 23

Fremont Ross 28

Eastwood 38

Genoa 31

Danbury 6

Hilltop 72

Fairview 42

Holgate 13

Liberty-Benton 58

Hopewell-Loudon 21

Port Clinton 24

Huron 20

Cory-Rawson 13

Leipsic 48

Bryan 40

Liberrt Center 33

St. John’s 47

Lima Senior 22

Pandora-Gilboa 27

McComb 49

Arcadia 14

North Baltimore 54

Perrysburg 27

Northview 24

Horizon 0

Northwood 66

Shelby 59

Oak Harbor 10

Elmwood 3

Otsego 35

Toledo Christian 20

Ottawa Hills 48

Maumee 14

Springfield 34

Whitmer 34

St. Francis 14

Rogers 18

Start 24

Delta 0

Swanton 56

Riverdale 19

Van Buren 34

Arlington 40

Vanlue 7

Edison 34

Vermilion 14

Patrick Henry 14

Wauseon 48

Hicksville 42

Wayne Trace 20

Lake 49

Woodmore 7

