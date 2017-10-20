Humane Society cutting adoption fees by 50 percent this weekend

By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
It’s often said you are only as old as you feel. John Galbraith from Ottawa Hills has been feeling young for almost ten decades. The war veteran, businessman and state legislator is still working hard at age 94.More >>
It’s often said you are only as old as you feel. John Galbraith from Ottawa Hills has been feeling young for almost ten decades. The war veteran, businessman and state legislator is still working hard at age 94.More >>
If you are thinking about bringing a new pet into your home, the Toledo Area Humane Society has a special on adoption fees.More >>
If you are thinking about bringing a new pet into your home, the Toledo Area Humane Society has a special on adoption fees.More >>
Different hands-on classroom activities serve to prepare the employees for the JL Wrangler. Leaders say this helps workers take a step back and learn about both quality and safety.More >>
Different hands-on classroom activities serve to prepare the employees for the JL Wrangler. Leaders say this helps workers take a step back and learn about both quality and safety.More >>
A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.More >>
A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.More >>
TPD chief George Kral said these cameras will assist with his mission of transparency and holding the officers accountable.More >>
TPD chief George Kral said these cameras will assist with his mission of transparency and holding the officers accountable.More >>