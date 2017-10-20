Humane Society cutting adoption fees by 50 percent this weekend

If you are thinking about bringing a new pet into your home, the Toledo Area Humane Society has a special on adoption fees.

In celebration of "Sweetest Day," the shelter is cutting adoption fees for both cats and dogs by 50 percent.

The offer applies to both the main shelter and retail shop.

The deal ends on Saturday.

