Ohio Hwy. Patrol recovers $320,000 worth of pot in Wood County

Quan Lu, charged with possession and trafficking (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol) Quan Lu, charged with possession and trafficking (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
A California man police say had hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of pot was arrested on Thursday after a traffic stop in Wood County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Quan Lu, 27, of San Diego was stopped by troopers on I-80 near milepost 65 around 5:44 p.m.

A drug-sniffing dog was used and Lu was found to be in possession of approximately $320,000 worth of weed.

Lu was taken to the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

