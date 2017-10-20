Ohio Hwy. Patrol recovers $320,000 worth of pot in Wood County

The man told police he was beaten with a handgun and robbed after he refused to give up his money and cellphone.

Fugitive Joshua Gurto is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Ohio.

US Marshals looking to identify unknown man traveling with wanted fugitive

Police say the man is wanted for aggravated burglary, arson, felony stalking, theft, vandalism and criminal trespassing.

A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Quan Lu, 27, of San Diego was stopped by troopers on I-80 near milepost 65 around 5:44 p.m.

A California man police say had hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of pot was arrested on Thursday after a traffic stop in Wood County.

A drug-sniffing dog was used and Lu was found to be in possession of approximately $320,000 worth of weed.

Lu was taken to the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

