Ghost hunter investigates spooky spirits at Spaghetti Warehouse

You don't have to visit a phony haunted house for a good scare this Halloween.

Did you know a local Toledo restaurant is allegedly haunted by real ghosts?

Like many businesses this time of year the Spaghetti Warehouse is decked out with spooky decorations. But don't be fooled, the real scares sometimes can't even be seen.

While no one knows why the Spaghetti Warehouse might be haunted, there have been numerous accounts of creepy happenings there.

“There's a lot of people who have seen things here. People have seen shadows and people. There's a lot of stories with the people who have been here for a long time,” said Dean Pickett, General Manager at the restaurant.

Roger Green, a cook who has worked at the Spaghetti Warehouse for almost 20 years, claims to have experienced lots of paranormal activity.

One particular event will stick with him forever.

“When I was a server, there was a lady going to the bathroom downstairs. And she came upstairs with her pants half way up and said that she'd seen the guy with the mustache,” said Green.

The man with the mustache isn't the only thing that's scared the pants off managers and servers over the years.

Not convinced?

Chris Bores, Toledo's first ever ghost behaviorist, from PursuitOfTheParanormal.com has investigated the ghostly claims.

Bores has some pretty cool ghost hunting gadgets, but depends on much more than that to make contact with spirits.

“I've been ghost hunting for probably fifteen years, but it wasn't until 2012 that I started implementing Psychology and Eastern Philosophy into my ghost hunting methods and when I did that I pretty much hit the ground running,” said Bores.

So what did Bores find?

As far as the dining room, specifically what's rumored to be the most haunted table in the place nothing was found.

But things are different in the basement boiler room and in the attic, where Bores allegedly made contact with a mysterious spirit.

You could always come visit and see for yourself... if you dare.

