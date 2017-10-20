Toledo man found guilty of attempted murder in shooting

A Lucas County jury found a Toledo man guilty of attempted murder Friday in a trial that has been more than a year in the making.

Jackie Leu, 56, shot Timothy DuPont in June of 2016 outside of the Rumpus Room Bar following an argument. DuPont is now paralyzed after the bullet cut through his spinal cord.

Leu's trial began earlier this week, more than a year after the shooting. Prosecutors say the trial continued to be delayed after Leu fired several attorneys during the pretrial phase.

Leu was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison, with 15 years of that sentence being mandatory.

