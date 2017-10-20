McComb H.S. football player charged with burglary - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

McComb H.S. football player charged with burglary

Cameron Morris (Source: Hancock Co. Jail) Cameron Morris (Source: Hancock Co. Jail)
McCOMB, OH (WTOL) -

A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.

Police say a caller told them that a suspicious person was breaking into the home around 12:15 p.m.

When police arrived they found 18-year-old Cameron Morris, who was arrested and booked into the Hancock Justice Center, charged with Burglary.

Morris the quarterback at Mccomb High School.

The team is ranked 10th in the state and has a 7-1 record.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the McComb Police Department at 419-293-3667.

