McComb H.S. football player charged with burglary

The video shows the robber enter a gas station with a gun and making an employee get down on the ground.

Two angles of surveillance video show armed robbery in progress

The man told police he was beaten with a handgun and robbed after he refused to give up his money and cellphone.

Fugitive Joshua Gurto is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Ohio.

US Marshals looking to identify unknown man traveling with wanted fugitive

Police say the man is wanted for aggravated burglary, arson, felony stalking, theft, vandalism and criminal trespassing.

A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.

Police say a caller told them that a suspicious person was breaking into the home around 12:15 p.m.

When police arrived they found 18-year-old Cameron Morris, who was arrested and booked into the Hancock Justice Center, charged with Burglary.

Morris the quarterback at Mccomb High School.

The team is ranked 10th in the state and has a 7-1 record.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the McComb Police Department at 419-293-3667.

