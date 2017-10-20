McComb H.S. football player charged with burglary

A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.More >>
A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.More >>
Police say the man is wanted for aggravated burglary, arson, felony stalking, theft, vandalism and criminal trespassing.More >>
Police say the man is wanted for aggravated burglary, arson, felony stalking, theft, vandalism and criminal trespassing.More >>
Fugitive Joshua Gurto is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Ohio.More >>
Fugitive Joshua Gurto is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Ohio.More >>
The man told police he was beaten with a handgun and robbed after he refused to give up his money and cellphone.More >>
The man told police he was beaten with a handgun and robbed after he refused to give up his money and cellphone.More >>
The video shows the robber enter a gas station with a gun and making an employee get down on the ground.More >>
The video shows the robber enter a gas station with a gun and making an employee get down on the ground.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.More >>
A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
Many of the conferences in northwest Ohio have their champion pretty much determined with two weeks remaining in the city. But there are playoff seeds, undefeated records and pride on the line in week 9.More >>
Many of the conferences in northwest Ohio have their champion pretty much determined with two weeks remaining in the city. But there are playoff seeds, undefeated records and pride on the line in week 9.More >>