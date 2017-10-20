Police: Ford worker killed himself at Detroit-area factory

By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>