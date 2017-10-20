Road closures now will make for a beautiful Toledo later

Your trip into downtown Toledo just got more difficult.

The ramp from northbound I-75 into downtown closed on Friday.

The Anthony Wayne Trail between Collingwood Boulevard and Erie Street is also closed, along with the intersection of the Trail and Erie Street.

Thankfully, it's not forever. The closures will only last until Tuesday.

The construction is part of a downtown Toledo gateway project, for the safety and re-beautification into the downtown area.

