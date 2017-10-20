Heavy police presence searching for evidence in Swan Creek

A heavy police presence has been reported along Swan Creek on Erie Street near the Lucas County Canine Care and Control Office on Friday.

Toledo police say they are attempting to a firearm in the creek in connection with a case they are working.

Police on the scene would not give more information at this time.

We'll keep you updated with more information on air and online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.