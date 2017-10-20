Woman convicted for cashing in late boyfriend's work comp benefits

A Toledo woman must reimburse the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation more than $18,000 or serve ten months in prison after cashing in on her boyfriend's work comp benefits for more than a year after his death.

An internal claims specialist discovered that 58-year-old Suzette Hedrick's boyfriend had passed away on October 3, 2015 after being on permanent disability. The specialist also discovered that someone had still been withdrawing his monthly benefits.

"Our investigation found that Ms. Hedrick deliberately withheld from BWC that her boyfriend had died, which enabled her to illicitly use his electronic benefits card for personal gain," said director of BWC's special investigation department Jim Wernecke. "We understand the financial hardship some people experience following the loss of a loved one, but that doesn't diminish the seriousness of this crime."

A judge ordered Hedrick to reimburse the BWC $18,576 and serve five years of probation after she pleaded guilty to attempted grand theft.

