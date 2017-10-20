State Route 25 closure scheduled this weekend

Heads up, Perrysburg drivers. State Route 25 over I-475 will be closed for a time this weekend.

State Route 25 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with all ramps staying open.

This closure is so ODOT crews can finish up the bulk of the work on the diverging diamond.

There will be some daytime restrictions to finish up things like landscaping. However, these restrictions won't be during peak travel hours.

Both lanes in each direction will be open following the closure.

