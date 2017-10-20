WTOL is your destination for Rocket football this weekend

The Toledo Rockets are set to battle the Akron Zips on the gridiron on October 21.

Tickets are still available for the noon kickoff. You can purchase tickets at the UT Ticket Office, by calling 419530-GOLD, or you can buy them online here.

If you can't make the game, don't worry. You don't have to miss out on any of the action.

Tune in to WTOL 11 where the match-up will be broadcast.

Our Jordan Strack and Allie Hausfeld will be there to give you all the MACtion!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.