Human remains more than 100 years old found at construction site to be buried in Put-in-Bay

A burial service is in the works in Put-in-Bay Township for three unknown residents found on South Bass Island who are more than 100 years old.

The shared shallow grave of the residents, who officials believe are an infant, teen and adult, was found during a construction project several weeks ago.

The Put-in-Bay Police Department turned over the bones to the Ottawa County Coroner, who determined how old the remains were. The coroner said it is likely they died many years earlier than that.

Although there is much speculation on how these individuals died, the coroner's office believes there is not enough information available to determine their cause of death. They say in the time period between the Battle of Lake Erie and the late turn of the century, many residents died from the effects of cold weather, various diseases and drowning.

However, foul play has been ruled out as a cause of death.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church will offer a burial service for these residents so they can have a proper final resting place.

Lt. David Cimperman of the Put-in-Bay Police Department is serving as next of kin for the three people and is coordinating the arrangements with Maple Leaf Cemetery, Burr Funeral Home and Reverend Mary Staley of St. Paul's, who also serves as the Put-in-Bay police chaplain.

All expenses for the burial have been donated by Burr Funeral Home and local residents.

The funeral procession will begin at St. Paul's on October 22 at 1 p.m. and will proceed through the village, giving the unknown residents the same respect current residents receive.

The service will be held at Maple Leaf Cemetery, using the prayers that would have been used during the period in which the residents lived.

All Put-in-Bay residents are welcome to attend the service.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.