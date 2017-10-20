OSHP investigating injury crash caused by exploding vape

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash caused by an exploding vape in Wood County on Thursday.

The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 173 in Portage Township around 11 p.m.

Troopers say 34-year-old Daniel Reyes was driving a semi on southbound I-75 when the Vape he had in his front shirt pocket exploded, setting his body and shirt on fire.

Police say Reyes was able to pull the semi over and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Reyes was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and was later taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent's.

The semi sustained minor damage as a result of the fire.

