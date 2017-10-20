Waterville Twp. police searching for dangerous person - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Waterville Twp. police searching for dangerous person

Robert Michael Roman (Source: Waterville Twp. Police Department) Robert Michael Roman (Source: Waterville Twp. Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Waterville Township police are searching for a wanted man whom they say is dangerous. 

Robert Michael Roman, 23, is wanted for aggravated burglary, arson, felony stalking, theft, vandalism and criminal trespassing.

Roman is described as a Hispanic male standing at five feet 11 inches and weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Roman is somewhere in north Toledo, possibly in the area of Alexis Road and North Detroit Avenue. 

Anyone with information on Roman's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly