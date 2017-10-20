US Marshals looking to identify unknown man traveling with wante - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US Marshals looking to identify unknown man traveling with wanted fugitive

(WTOL) - The U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking to identify an unknown male who is traveling with a wanted fugitive. 

Police believe the man is traveling with Joshua Gurto, who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Ohio

Police say Gurto and the unknown man where last seen on October 13 in Girard, Pennsylvania. 

Police say the men are possibly driving a dark grey Ford F-150. 

Anyone with information on these two men should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text WANTED and your tip to 84711. 

Those with information can remain anonymous, and reward money is available to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of Gurto.

