A Toledo man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder Wednesday.

Man found guilty in the murder of a 16-year-old in north Toledo

The video shows the robber enter a gas station with a gun and making an employee get down on the ground.

Two angles of surveillance video show armed robbery in progress

The man told police he was beaten with a handgun and robbed after he refused to give up his money and cellphone.

Fugitive Joshua Gurto is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Ohio.

US Marshals looking to identify unknown man traveling with wanted fugitive

Police say the man is wanted for aggravated burglary, arson, felony stalking, theft, vandalism and criminal trespassing.

(WTOL) - The U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking to identify an unknown male who is traveling with a wanted fugitive.

Police believe the man is traveling with Joshua Gurto, who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Ohio.

Police say Gurto and the unknown man where last seen on October 13 in Girard, Pennsylvania.

Police say the men are possibly driving a dark grey Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on these two men should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text WANTED and your tip to 84711.

Those with information can remain anonymous, and reward money is available to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of Gurto.

