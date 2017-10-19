Downtown exit closed during busy weekend

Friday morning, a heavily used route into Downtown Toledo will be closed.

The Toledo Gateway Project will close the northbound I-75 and the Anthony Wayne Trail exits. In the middle of this, thousands are expected to pack into downtown this weekend, adding some detours to many people's weekend plans.

Construction is about to ramp up on the Toledo Gateway Project creating a better entrance into downtown.

But before that, they must close the northbound exit of I-75 and the Anthony Wayne Trail Friday morning at 6 a.m. until Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., weather permitting. That means the thousands excited for the Toledo Walleye tailgate party at Hensville and their home opener at the Huntington Center Saturday will have to plan ahead.

"Traffic happens every day and so you know you just have to plan accordingly, start a little earlier,” said Andi Roman, communications and media director for the Toledo Walleye. “The tailgate party kicks off at 2 pm, come down then come down for dinner and then just come and cheer on the Walleye."

The Walleye posted detours on their website and sent emails to fans to help those headed to the game navigate the construction.

"The detours are simple and so it's not going to add that much more time to your commute," Roman said.

But that's not the only thing happening downtown Saturday.

It's also the annual 'Zombie Crawl,' which is expected to bring 16,000 to 20,000 people to the Glass City from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.

“Oh this weekend is going to be super exciting because it's the eighth one,” said Amelia Jarret, general manager of The Attic on Adams. “It's going to be the biggest one. The weather’s going to be beautiful. We're also going for a world record here too, which will put Toledo on the map as the zombie apocalypse capital. So that's exciting."

Despite the inconvenience of the exits closing, they encourage zombies to come early. They say nothing will stop them from roaming Adams Street which will be closed for the event from 11th to 21st street.

"Zombies come from everywhere, you can't keep the zombies out," Jarret said.

No matter where you are headed this weekend it's best to give yourself plenty of time and check your route beforehand.

If you are headed downtown from I-75 you should take the Anthony Wayne Trail Exit to Detroit Ave and those coming from the trail, you should take Collingwood Boulevard to Dorr Street to Washington Street.

