Downtown exit closed during busy weekend

By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule...More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule violations.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo police arrested a city councilman after an encounter with a Toledo activist.More >>
Toledo police arrested a city councilman after an encounter with a Toledo activist.More >>
Friday morning, a heavily used route into Downtown Toledo will be closed.More >>
Friday morning, a heavily used route into Downtown Toledo will be closed.More >>
A new development is coming to Maumee. Some say it is the biggest news for the city in four decades.More >>
A new development is coming to Maumee. Some say it is the biggest news for the city in four decades.More >>
Toledo police, along with other area law enforcement agencies, arrested more than a dozen people Thursday wanted for violent crimes in the 19th annual Domestic Violence Sweep.More >>
Toledo police, along with other area law enforcement agencies, arrested more than a dozen people Thursday wanted for violent crimes in the 19th annual Domestic Violence Sweep.More >>
School officials are conducting an internal investigation after allegations that Todd Dewhurst inappropriately touched a female student at Scott High School. Documents state the district suspended Todd Dewhurst last school year for three days for other violations.More >>
School officials are conducting an internal investigation after allegations that Todd Dewhurst inappropriately touched a female student at Scott High School. Documents state the district suspended Todd Dewhurst last school year for three days for other violations.More >>