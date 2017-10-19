Toledo councilman Larry Sykes arrested, charged with assault

Toledo police arrested a city councilman after an encounter with a Toledo activist.

The incident happened at a talent show for Toledo candidates at Georgjz419 on Adams Street. In a Facebook post, Julian Mack, a local activist, said Councilman Larry Sykes called him a, "s boy, then assaulted me, and grabbed me by the neck."

Mack, a member of a local Black Lives Matter group, said he called police, who later arrested Sykes.

Sykes was booked in the Lucas County Jail and charged with assault.

WTOL will update this story as more information becomes available.

