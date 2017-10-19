New development announced in Maumee, will create more than 100 jobs

A new development is coming to Maumee. Some say it is the biggest news for the city in four decades.

The development will sit on 58 acres of land along the Anthony Wayne Trail and Monclova Road.

That area is currently owned by Norfolk Southern. But a developer will replace what is now a soybean field with professional and medical buildings, a hotel, restaurant and apartments.

The city expects hundreds of jobs will be creative, which is important for the city after losing the Andersons corporate headquarters and one of its stores. Maumee schools will also see a boost in tax revenue.

“We’re running out of land in Maumee and so with some of the new development going into Arrowhead Park, we’re running out of land," Mayor Rich Carr said. "We’re going to have a lot more business coming into Maumee."

To compliment the Trail project, a new interchange will be built at I-475 and Illinois Avenue, possibly as early as 2020. It will relieve traffic congestion now found on Dussel Drive near Arrowhead Park.

Mayor Carr says the developer will close on the land deal in the next 30 days and zoning changes will be approved by the Maumee City Council in two weeks. The city will break ground next spring.

