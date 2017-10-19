TPS teacher suspended for Inappropriately touching a student has past violations

As of Thursday night, a Toledo Public School Teacher is still on paid administrative leave.

School officials are conducting an internal investigation after allegations that Todd Dewhurst inappropriately touched a female student at Scott High School. Documents state the district suspended Todd Dewhurst last school year for three days for other violations.

During a hearing in February, officials stated Dewhurst has a pattern of behavior that does not provide a safe and conducive learning environment for all students including sleeping in class, leaving students unattended, lack of appropriate supervision while in class and incorrect delivery of instruction.

The districts wrote Dewhurst up for five violations in the 2016-2017 school year and issued a three-day unpaid suspension. It also stated he was only given a one-year contract for this school year.

TPS officials said they take allegations involving inappropriate behavior with a student very seriously.

“Highly serious,” said Jim Gault, executive transformation leader of curriculum at TPS. “Student safety is our number one priority in the district. So in this case we have the opportunity to remove the individual, do a thorough investigation, gather the facts then make a recommendation based upon that."

A recommendation could be a formal hearing or potential discipline.

TPS leaders say he will remain on leave until an internal investigation is complete.

