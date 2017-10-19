Middleton Township to vote on new, consolidated fire station

Residents in Middleton Township will soon vote whether or not to build a new fire station next month. But some are already opposing the fan, including some of the township's firefighters.

Middleton Township has a 15-year, 3 mill levy on the November ballot to raise around $6 million.

The funds would go towards building a new township fire station on State Route 25, consolidating the older stations in Dunbridge and Haskins.

But Mike Richardson of Haskins is concerned about the location of the new station.

The department is entirely volunteer based. Richardson says that means if there is a fire in Haskins, firefighters in town would have to leave town and then make the drive back to fight the fire.

Richardson says more focus should be put on the needs of the larger community in the township over having a centralized location.

"We want to be involved, this is not something that three people sitting around a table should be deciding," Richardson said. "We want the community to be involved, and we want our firefighters to have a say in how we handle fire protection, and right now they don't have any."

The township has decided to hold a Q&A meeting about that ballot issue next Tuesday, October 24 at 6:30 pm at the Haskins Fire Station.

