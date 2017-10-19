Metroparks hopes to set world record Saturday, asks community for help

Metroparks Toledo is hoping to set a Guinness World Record this weekend.

Metroparks is hoping to break the record for the most people making s'more simultaneously.

The event will happen Saturday morning at 9 a.m. before the Fall Frenzy at Blue Creek in Whitehouse. Participants must be 10-year-old or up.

"They have to be simultaneously cooking so right at ten o'clock, everyone has to stick the s'more in, cook it for ten seconds which we count, it has to be ten seconds. Then, you have to eat it for it to be official," Metroparks marketing director Matt Killam said. "So, that is the process. We're really excited about it. People seem to be having fun, and that's what it's all about."

The goal is to have 500 break the record. The current record stands at 453, which was set last year in Rocklin, California.

