Toledo police help FBI with arrests in national sex trafficking sting

The Toledo Police Department and the FBI helped recover two sex trafficking victims in the Toledo-area following Operation Cross County XI, a nationwide sex trafficking sting.

The nationwide sweep happened last week to help find underage victims of sex trafficking and prostitution.

Over a three day period, 33 adult prostitutes, one minor victim and three sex traffickers were taken into custody in the greater Toledo area. Two of the prostitutes were later identified as sex trafficking victims.

“The exploitation of our youth for sex trafficking is unacceptable. As mayor of Toledo, I am proud of the hard work of Toledo Police Department and Chief Kral," Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said. "The work they do to assist the FBI is important in recovering underage victims in the Greater Toledo Area.”

“The Toledo Police Department enjoys a positive working relationship with our federal law enforcement partners,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said. “We are pleased to assist the Federal Bureau of Investigation in protecting young people from the horrors of sex trafficking.”

Nationally, the sting led to the arrests of 120 people for sex trafficking and the recovery of 84 minor victims.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested, and the number of children recovered, reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work.”

Children recovered during the operation are given help from state protective services and FBI's Victim Services Division.

