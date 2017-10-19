Ohio Turnpike crew make preparations for winter

Ohio Turnpike crews are getting ready for the 2017-2018 snow and ice season.

This week, turnpike crews made their final preparations for winter.

Last year, 26 winter storm events hit the Turnpike with crews working about 32,000 combined hours.

Thursday, crews spent time inspect all of their snow plows.

"It's important that when it does come, and it will come, it may not be this month but it will come, and when it's time to call the crews out, they can load up," division superintendent Al Durliat said. "And not only can our patrons be safe, but the guys driving the trucks too."

The Ohio Turnpike will host an open house at all eight of its garages Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m

