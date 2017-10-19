Toledo Mayoral candidate discusses economic development plans

Toledo Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz talked economic development Thursday morning.

He says if elected, he will hire an economic development staff, develop a business retention program and establish stronger relationships with UT and other higher education institutions.

Most importantly, Kapszukiewicz says he will improve efficiencies in city offices, especially the building inspection department.

Kapszukiewicz was endorsed by several business groups including the Chamber of Commerce, Home Builders Association, Toledo Board of Realtors and the United Building Trades Council.

"What I want to do is fundamentally change the way the city of Toledo's government works," Kapszukiewicz said. "We need to change. We need to adapt. We have to become more business friendly."

WTOL reached out to Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson to hear her plans on economic development. We're waiting for a response from her campaign.

