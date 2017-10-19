Groundbreaking begins on new basins at Collins Park

It has been 60 years in the making, but work has finally begun on building new basins at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

The project will cost $71 million, with funds coming out of the $500 million dollar capital improvement projects.

Once the basins seven and eight are complete, updates will be made on the basins one through six.

Ed Moore, director of public utilities, said these basins have been around since 1941 when the plant was built.

"So that's the important part of it. Basin eight will provide an additional 20 million gallons of capacity," Moore said.

An Ohio EPA representative said that basins seven and eight are critical in bringing the plant up to date and providing clean drinking water to citizens.

The 20-million gallon basins will be fully functioning treatment basins by 2020.

