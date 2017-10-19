TFD completes grain rescue training

Toledo first responders just received some potentially live-saving training.

The Toledo Fire Department completed grain rescue training.

This training involved the simulation of person who is trapped under a large volume of grain, and how to save them.

The fire department said there are 88 million cubic meters of grain storage in elevators and silos within city limits.

Grain rescue training is especially important this time of year, as harvest time is underway.

