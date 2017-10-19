Man who was beaten, robbed suspects gang activity - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man who was beaten, robbed suspects gang activity

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police responded to a robbery where a man was beaten by who he believes were gang members in Toledo.

The robbery occurred on Warren Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The victim told police he was approached by two black males who took out a handgun and demanded the victim's money and cellphone.

Police say when the victim refused, one of the men hit him in the head and face several times with the gun. 

The men then took the suspects money and phone and fled the scene.

The victim told police that he believes the men are part of a gang.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Police say the gang unit has been notified.

