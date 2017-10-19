Man who was beaten, robbed suspects gang activity

The teen will be arraigned as an adult.

Police say the men stole all the money from the cash register of a north Toledo carryout.

A Toledo man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder Wednesday.

Man found guilty in the murder of a 16-year-old in north Toledo

The video shows the robber enter a gas station with a gun and making an employee get down on the ground.

Two angles of surveillance video show armed robbery in progress

The man told police he was beaten with a handgun and robbed after he refused to give up his money and cellphone.

Police responded to a robbery where a man was beaten by who he believes were gang members in Toledo.

The robbery occurred on Warren Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim told police he was approached by two black males who took out a handgun and demanded the victim's money and cellphone.

Police say when the victim refused, one of the men hit him in the head and face several times with the gun.

The men then took the suspects money and phone and fled the scene.

The victim told police that he believes the men are part of a gang.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Police say the gang unit has been notified.

