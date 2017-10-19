Two children suffer severe respiratory concerns after chlorine leak at Catholic Club

First responders say two children were transported to the hospital by life squad due to severe respiratory concerns after a chlorine leak at the Catholic Club in Toledo.

Five of the kids were in the pool when the leak happened. Those five were sent to St. Vincent's by life squad.

They are currently recovering in the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Seven other children were in the locker room, but have been deemed okay after being evaluated at the scene.

Fire chief Luis Santiago said there are usually 17 kids who swim at the Catholic Club on Thursday, but only 12 showed up.

These kids are part of a head start program that operates through the Club, with Thursday being open swim.

A hazmat team was inside the club to get readings of the room where the chlorine leak occurred.

The fire department also sent over their hazardous materials unit.

They are unsure if the leak was caused by an employee error or if something within the pool system caused a malfunction. .

The Catholic Club will stay open today, but the pool with be closed.

