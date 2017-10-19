Police: Men rob store for $1 with hunting knives, then flee

By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule...More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the government to allow a pregnant 17-year-old immigrant, who was detained after entering the country illegally, to undergo an abortion.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend about 1.5 more hours daily watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationshipMore >>
Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallenMore >>
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
NFL players and owners concluded their meeting Tuesday over social issuesMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go homeMore >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>
