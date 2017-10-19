Police say the women stole a purse and then used the victim's credit cards.

Police say the women stole a purse and then used the victim's credit cards.

The teen will be arraigned as an adult.

Police say the men stole all the money from the cash register of a north Toledo carryout.

A Toledo man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder Wednesday.

Man found guilty in the murder of a 16-year-old in north Toledo

The video shows the robber enter a gas station with a gun and making an employee get down on the ground.

Two angles of surveillance video show armed robbery in progress

Police are searching for a man who committed an armed robbery at a gas station in Lenawee County on Monday.

The robbery occurred at the Marathon gas station on West Michigan Avenue in Clinton around 4 a.m.

Police say the store clerk had just opened the gas station for business when a man entered the store with a gun.

The men went around the counter and told the clerk to get down on the ground.

Watch both surveillance videos here:

Police say the man then took an unknown amount of money and fled on foot to a nearby trailer park.

The man is described as being of average height with a medium build. He was wearing a black coat with a hood, black or dark-colored ball cap, black or blue jeans, tennis shoes with white soles and a gray bandana that covered his face.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Lenawee at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

You can also submit a tip by texting LENAWEE and your tip to 274637.

Any tips that lead to the arrest of the person responsible will result in a reward. All callers can remain anonymous.

