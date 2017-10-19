Two angles of surveillance video show armed robbery in progress - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two angles of surveillance video show armed robbery in progress

(Source: Lenawee County Crime Stoppers) (Source: Lenawee County Crime Stoppers)
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Police are searching for a man who committed an armed robbery at a gas station in Lenawee County on Monday. 

The robbery occurred at the Marathon gas station on West Michigan Avenue in Clinton around 4 a.m. 

Police say the store clerk had just opened the gas station for business when a man entered the store with a gun.

The men went around the counter and told the clerk to get down on the ground.

Watch both surveillance videos here:

Police say the man then took an unknown amount of money and fled on foot to a nearby trailer park.

The man is described as being of average height with a medium build. He was wearing a black coat with a hood, black or dark-colored ball cap, black or blue jeans, tennis shoes with white soles and a gray bandana that covered his face. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Lenawee at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. 

You can also submit a tip by texting LENAWEE and your tip to 274637.

Any tips that lead to the arrest of the person responsible will result in a reward. All callers can remain anonymous.

