Ottawa Co. leaders hold public opiate forum

Local leaders in Ottawa County are meeting Thursday to discuss the growing opioid crisis.

More than 34,000 people died from drug overdoses in Ohio in 2016, and 18 of those deaths occurred in Ottawa County.

The crisis is being felt everywhere, with 86-percent of drug overdoses involving an opioid painkiller. This is the leading cause of accidental death in the US, killing more people than guns or car accidents.

First responders, treatment and recovery experts and a recovering addict will be at the Ottawa County Opiate and Heroin Epidemic Forum held at Camp Perry in Port Clinton.

They will discuss the impact that the opioid crisis is having not only on their lives, but on the region.

The forum will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



