Big Changes to Come: When the Chill Settles In!

This stay of unusually warm October weather has a countdown to cool.
Highs will stay in the 70s and even reach to just shy of record 80s on Saturday before it all comes to a close.
The end of the warmth begins late Sunday evening as showers sweep across the Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. This system will be just the start to a cooler pattern next week, that will bring our coolest temperatures of the season so far. We'll be lucky to reach the mid 50s for highs by Wednesday.
