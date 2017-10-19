Make the Toledo Zoo your Halloween destination

Parents of preschoolers and other younger kids can take their children to the Toledo Zoo for daytime trick-or-treating, as part of the annual Little Boo at the Zoo.

The event began more than 15 years ago to give young kids an opportunity to do something fun for Halloween without being too frightening, and without parents worrying about them being outside after dark.

Little Boo at the Zoo then leads into the Pumpkin Path, an event that has gone on even longer.

Kim Haddix. communications director for the Zoo, says the entire event is downsized for preschoolers.

"Little Boo is all held on the historic side of the zoo, as the Pumpkin Path is on both sides. The lines won't be as long, they won't have as far to walk, the treats are fit for the little ones. There are puppet shows and other little kid-friendly entertainment," Haddix said.

This other entertainment includes characters such as Disney princesses walking around the Zoo during Little Boo. Kids can interact and take pictures with these characters all day long.

Little Boo at the Zoo and the Pumpkin Path are put on October 19 and 20 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m, and October 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

However, Haddix says the fun doesn't stop after just one weekend. And this time, the animals get to join in.

On October 28, the Zoo is holding Pumpkin Stomp and Chomp, where patrons can watch animals enjoy the pumpkins that were used for Pumpkin Path.

"Many of them eat fruits and vegetables, and this is a novel type of enrichment we can give them, there's a lot they can do with it. They can play with it, they can eat it, they can rip it apart. It provides a lot of opportunities for them to use their minds and natural behaviors," Haddix said.

There will be opportunities to make Halloween crafts on that day as well. But that's still not all.

The Zoo is also hosting a scarecrow building contest for the community on October 23. Head over to the zoo at 6 p.m. to showcase your best scarecrow-making skills.

The winner of the contest will be announced around 8:30 p.m., with the prize being free tickets to Lights Before Christmas.

In the midst of all of these great events, Luminous Nights at the Zoo continues through October 29.

