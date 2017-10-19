Man hit by car while walking his dog

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Toledo on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Eastgate Road around 8 p.m.

Police say Monroe Bailey, 56, was walking his dog down Eastgate, which has no street lights.

Police say a car driven by Zuri Sutton, 19, was headed southbound down the road when she hit Bailey, causing him to go over her car.

Bailey was taken by air ambulance to UTMC with multiple blunt force trauma. His condition is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

