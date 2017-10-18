Rossford Schools prep for construction of new schools

Residents say they are excited for the multi-million-dollar project for new facilities and schools in Rossford.

Some construction has already started, but most of the work will begin this spring. That's something taxpayers say they are excited about.

"I'm just super excited for the opportunity for my kids to be able to use the new buildings and utilize everything that is going to be in these new buildings," said Tara Launder, a Rossford graduate and parent of current students.

"It looks like an awesome design,” said Tracy Relf, parent of two Rossford students. “I hope that they keep some of the architecture of the school. I love the architecture that they have here."

Wednesday Night Rossford Schools outlined their design plans and timeline for their construction projects.

The bus garage is the district's first project and is already in process of being built. It’s expected to be complete by February of 2018. That will be just in time for work to begin at Glenwood which will be a Pre-k through fifth grade building.

They'll begin work on the addition to the current school in March of 2018 and renovate the current school building that summer with a completion date set for August of 2019.

During much of that project, the district will also start their work on the current high school on Superior Street. Construction begins downtown with the addition to the building in June of 2018.

They will renovate the oldest part of the high school, keeping the look and architecture alumni remember, which was important to voters in the community.

The new building for 6th through 12th grade is set to be finished by August of 2020.

"Our architects are going to be restoring that grandeur,” said Superintendent Dan Creps. “They are going to be bringing in our auditorium in particular the lighting and the sound up to 21st century standards. A lot of exciting things happening with this plan."

During construction next year, students will be taking classes at Owens Community College until December 2018. That has caused some pause for parents.

"My only main thing is how are they going to get all of the high school students over to Owens," said Tracy Felf.

The district said they will have buses to accommodate the location change.

While it seems complicated, Rossford School leaders are confident in their team and are excited to get started and see the final project come 2020.

Rossford voters approved the school’s bond in November that was just shy of $72 million.

Taxpayers at Wednesdays meeting said they believe it was worth it for what their students and future generations will get in these new schools and complexes.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.