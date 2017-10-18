Rossford Schools prep for construction of new schools

By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule...More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Residents say they are excited for the multi-million-dollar project for new facilities and schools in Rossford.More >>
The first year as head coach of the Walleye saw a lot of success for Dan Watson.and he says he feels better prepared heading into year two at the helm.More >>
The forum at Defiance College connected community groups with people from the federal government, such as the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services.More >>
The YMCA has wanted a downtown location for years but their vision needed the right partner. When ProMedica moved its headquarters downtown, they found that partner in the Junction Building.More >>
All of the staff at Robinson went through a special home-visit training which can have direct impact on how students do in school.More >>
