U.S. Rep. Bob Latta connects local agency with federal money to fight the opioid crisis

U.S. Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH) is trying to help local partners get federal money that will help in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The forum at Defiance College connected community groups with people from the federal government, such as the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The millions of dollars in federal gr ant money could help buy the antidote naloxone and open rehab centers with treatment beds.

"How to get funding. Funding is very, very important. Under the 21st Century Cures that we passed last year, we have about a billion dollars in it for this coming Congress for fiscal years ‘17 and ‘18 that people can access because again this is for prevention and treatment," said U.S. Rep. Latta.

The federal lawmaker believes the solution for this crisis will come with input from the communities and families ravaged by these drugs.

"We're losing about 11 Ohioans a day, over 91 people across the country everyday because of this epidemic. It's very important because this has to be something we all work together on," said Rep. Latta.

Last year, Ohio received $30 million dollars in federal funding to fight the opioid epidemic.

