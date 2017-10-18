New YMCA downtown close to opening

Down below Summit Street there will be hundreds of people working out. The YMCA of Greater Toledo is getting close to opening a new fitness center in the lower level of the Junction Building.

The YMCA has wanted a downtown location for years but their vision needed the right partner.

When ProMedica moved its headquarters downtown, they found that partner in the Junction Building.

Wednesday, workers moved in all of the cardio and strength equipment into the 10,000 square foot space in the basement of the junction building.

Craig Palmer of the YMCA of greater Toledo said the space will function primarily as an open gym cater to the transient worker or those who live downtown.

"We just put in brand new locker rooms with steam rooms and showers,” Palmer said. “So all of the downtown workers can come down here, get a good workout in and then go back to work all clean and ready to go."

Palmer said bringing opportunities to improve the health of those downtown is a key piece in revitalizing the central business district.

Anyone who lives or works downtown that is interested in joining this YMCA, it is expected to open later this month.

