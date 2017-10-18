2017 Trick-or-Treat schedule

A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule...More >>
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule violations.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Toledo man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder Wednesday.More >>
A Toledo man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder Wednesday.More >>
Halloween 2017 Trick-or-Treat scheduleMore >>
Halloween 2017 Trick-or-Treat scheduleMore >>
Groups that are known to represent the business community in Toledo, have unanimously endorsed Kapszukiewicz for mayor.More >>
Groups that are known to represent the business community in Toledo, have unanimously endorsed Kapszukiewicz for mayor.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
A survey says the percentage of Ohioans deemed problem gamblers has doubled since the implementation of racinos and casinos four years ago.More >>
The 180th Fighter Wing will host a ceremony Saturday to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 112th Fighter Squadron.More >>
The 180th Fighter Wing will host a ceremony Saturday to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 112th Fighter Squadron.More >>