2017 Trick-or-Treat schedule - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2017 Trick-or-Treat schedule

(WTOL) -

Halloween 2017 Trick-or-Treat schedule

Adrian: Oct. 31, 6 p.m - 8 p.m.

Bedford: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Blissfield: Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Bowling Green (downtown): Oct. 27, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Bowling Green (neighborhood): Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

Bryan: Oct. 28, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Carroll Township: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (Follows Oak Harbor)

Defiance: Oct. 26, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. 

Delta: Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

Findlay: Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Fremont: Oct. 29, 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Maumee: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Monclova Township: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Napoleon: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. -  7:30 p.m. 

North Baltimore: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

Northwood: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Oregon: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ottawa Hills: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Perrysburg: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

Port Clinton: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sylvania: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sylvania Township: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. 

Toledo: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Van Wert PD: Oct. 28, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Walbridge:  Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Waterville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wauseon PD: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. 

Whitehouse: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly