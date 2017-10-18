Toledo Mayoral candidate to announce economic development plan in Edison Plaza

Toledo Mayoral candidate, Wade Kapszukiewicz, will announce his economic development plan at a news conference Thursday morning.

Representatives from the Toledo Chamber of Commerce, Home Builders Association, Toledo Board of Realtors and the United Building Trades Council will be in attendance.

These groups are known to represent the business community in Toledo, have unanimously endorsed Kapszukiewicz for mayor.

“Whatever economic activity is happening in Toledo, it is happening in spite of city government, not because of it,” Kapszukiewicz said. “When I am Mayor, the City of Toledo will play a leadership role in building the sort of community we all know Toledo can be. City government won’t be politely clapping from the sidelines, it will be taking bold actions to get our economy on track.”

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be held in Edison Plaza at 300 Madison in downtown Toledo.

