180th FW to celebrate centennial of 112th Fighter Squadron

The 180th Fighter Wing will host a ceremony Saturday to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 112th Fighter Squadron.

In 1917, during the First World War, the 112th Aero Squadron formed in San Antonio, Texas. A decade later, the squadron relocated to Hopkins Airport in Cleveland where it became known as the 112th Observation Squadron.

In the 1950's, the unit moved to Toledo. Finally in 1995, the US Air National Guard officially formed the 180th Fighter Wing.

The ceremony will include remarks from Col. Kevin Doyle, commander of the 180th Fighter Wing.

The ceremony also includes the unveiling of the squadron's heritage F-16, which is painted with colors and emblems representing the squadron's various airframes throughout its 100 years of history.

