ODOT District 2 looking to hire seasonal employees

ODOT District two held a job fair in Sandusky County Wednesday for local CDL drivers for the season.

The district is looking to fill 33 seasonal positions for as needed snow plow drivers for the upcoming winter. And even though the work is temporary, the experience is a good introduction for people looking to possibly for work for ODOT full-time.

"Typically snow and ice can go 24/7, so we go on shifts. And we can actually use these folks to augment our full-time personnel. And it is just a great opportunity for folks to get their foot in the door," said Hiram Crabtree, a business administrator for District two.

Another job fair for District two will be October 25 at the Fulton County Fairground from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

