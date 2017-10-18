Trial set for teen facing murder charges

A trial date has been set for a teen facing murder charges.

Cayvon Wells is accused of shooting and killing Brian Roberts in January. Another teen is facing charges as well for being accused of standing by while this happened.

Police said the shooting was a drug deal gone wrong.

Wells pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on a $575,000 bond at the juvenile justice center.

His trial is scheduled to start on November 21.

