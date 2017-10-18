YMCA moving downtown into ProMedica Headquarters

The hundreds of new employees who moved into the ProMedica Headquarters downtown now have a new place to workout.

A new YMCA is beginning the move into the basement of the Junction building of the headquarters on Summit Street on Wednesday.

Even though it's part of the headquarters, you don't have to be a ProMedica employee to join the Y. Anyone can use the facility.

Workers say they're excited to be part of the revitalization of downtown.

"We have cardio equipment, we have a wide range of strength equipment. We just put in brand-new locker rooms with steam rooms and showers. So all the downtown workers can come down here, get a good workout in and then go back to work, all clean and ready to go," said Craig Palmer of YMCA of Greater Toledo.

The facility is expected to open on October 30.

