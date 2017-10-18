VIDEO: TPD looking to identify man who stole car from delivery d - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

VIDEO: TPD looking to identify man who stole car from delivery driver

(Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are asking the public's help in identifying a man involved in the theft of a vehicle. 

Police say the man is seen walking away from a vehicle he stole from a delivery driver: 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

