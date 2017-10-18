Rossford residents get update on new schools, stadium

Rossford residents will get an update on the new schools Wednesday night.

Voters recently approved a levy which will pay for a new kindergarten through grade five school, a new grade six through grade 12 school and a new football stadium.

Residents will be getting an updated look on the plans and timelines for the new facilities.

Architects and school officials will be at the meeting in the Rossford High School auditorium to answer questions.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

