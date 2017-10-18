Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

One man was seriously injured Tuesday evening after crashing his motorcycle in west Toledo.

The crash happened at the intersection of Douglas and Oakwood at about 4 p.m.

According to Toledo police, Michael Krawetzke was traveling north on Douglas when he crashed his Harley Davidson motorcycle into a Chevy sedan stopped at a red light.

First responders rushed Krawetzke to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police closed Douglas for two hours during the initial investigation of the scene.

