Armed man wearing 'Scream' mask robs Toledo carryout

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say the women stole a purse and then used the victim's credit cards.

Police say the women stole a purse and then used the victim's credit cards.

TPD looking to identify purse thieves

TPD looking to identify purse thieves

Police say the man is charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old in north Toledo.

Police say the man is charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old in north Toledo.

Jury deliberation begins in trial of teen accused of murder

Jury deliberation begins in trial of teen accused of murder

The teen will be arraigned as an adult.

The teen will be arraigned as an adult.

Teen accused of murder during drug deal faces judge

Teen accused of murder during drug deal faces judge

Police say the men stole all the money from the cash register of a north Toledo carryout.

Police say the men stole all the money from the cash register of a north Toledo carryout.

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a north Toledo carryout that occurred on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at Johnny's Mini-Mart on Lagrange Street around noon.

Police say two men walked into the carryout and demanded money from the cashier.

Police say the man holding the gun was dressed in all black and wore a "Scream" mask and white latex gloves.

The other man was dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and was also wearing latex gloves.

Police say the men took all the money from the cash register and fled the store on foot.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.