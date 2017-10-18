Armed man wearing 'Scream' mask robs Toledo carryout - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Armed man wearing 'Scream' mask robs Toledo carryout

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a north Toledo carryout that occurred on Tuesday. 

The robbery occurred at Johnny's Mini-Mart on Lagrange Street around noon.

Police say two men walked into the carryout and demanded money from the cashier. 

Police say the man holding the gun was dressed in all black and wore a "Scream" mask and white latex gloves.

The other man was dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and was also wearing latex gloves. 

Police say the men took all the money from the cash register and fled the store on foot.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

