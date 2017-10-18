Sheriff's cadet uses dad's patrol car to pull over his ex

By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.More >>
Classes in an Ohio school district are set to resume after the fatal shootings of three adults and a 7-year-old boy in southern Ohio's Lawrence County.
Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule violations.
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest time
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.
NFL players and owners concluded their meeting Tuesday over social issues
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White House
More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go home
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, held captive by the Taliban for five years after abandoning his post in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
